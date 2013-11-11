A Closer Look at the Aftermath of Typhoon Haiyan

With estimates of more than 10,000 dead and terrifying scenes of destruction, typhoon Haiyan has left havoc in its wake in the Philippines. The scale of devastation is now threatening to engulf the amount of resources deployed to control the situation. More than 600,000 people have been displaced, and in one city, Tacloban, the U.N. is reporting a mass grave with 300 to 500 bodies. Tacloban was hit by waves and winds up to 235 mph. Most of Haiyan's damage was caused by huge waves, with 70 to 80 percent of structures hit in ruins. One survivor describes the ordeal in harrowing detail here. Plus, CNN has compiled a list of ways you can help.

Roll over the photos below for a closer look at the wreckage.