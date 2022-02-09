Good News, Everyone! Hulu Is Reviving Cult-Favorite Animated Series ‘Futurama’

Nearly a decade since it last appeared on air, Futurama is returning to TV screens. The beloved animated sci-fi comedy has been revived for a 20-episode run by Hulu following lengthy negotiations, with many original cast members set to return. Never has the phrase “Good news, everyone!” been more applicable.

Futurama first aired in 1999, when The Simpsons was at the height of its popularity, paving the way for adult animated fare. In fact, it was developed by Simpsons creator Matt Groening and collaborator David X. Cohen, both of whom are teaming up once again for the Hulu revival.

Billy West will be getting back in character as slacker pizza delivery boy Philip Fry, and Katey Sagal will lend her voice to Leela the one-eyed alien. Also returning from the original cast are Tress MacNeille, Maurice LaMarche, Lauren Tom, Phil LaMarr, and David Herman. John DiMaggio, the voice behind wise-cracking robot Bender, is also in talks to return.

Hulu will be the third platform to host Futurama since its 1999 premiere. After being canceled by Fox in 2003, it was picked up by Comedy Central in 2007 for four direct-to-DVD movies that eventually aired on the network as 30-minute episodes. Comedy Central revived the cult-favorite series in 2010, only to cancel it again in 2013.

Groening joked about the show’s long and inconsistent history by telling The Hollywood Reporter, “It’s a true honor to announce the triumphant return of Futurama one more time before we get canceled abruptly again.”

Futurama fans won’t have to wait too long to revisit the 31st century for the first time in 10 years—the new iteration of the critically acclaimed cartoon is slated for a 2023 premiere.