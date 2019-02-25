A Hair Brush Cleaner Is A Tool You Never Knew You Needed In Your Every Day Life

When’s the last time you cleaned your hairbrush? And no, I don’t mean standing over the garbage and pulling out as much hair off as you can with your fingers. I mean a deep clean, where you get out all the dead skin, hair, and fuzzies. There’s only so much you can do with your hands, which is why, a few months ago, when I was browsing Sephora for One More Thing to add to my cart to get free shipping, I decided to try a brush cleaner.

This little baby rake changed the game for me. I cannot overstate how satisfying it is to use this thing and end up with a beautiful, clean hairbrush. I winced at how long I’d been using a dirty brush on clean hair, and at how many brushes I had thrown out because they seemed uncleanable. If you’re feeling fancy and want a nice wood handle, this one by Philip B is $19 and has great reviews.

And listen, if your boss decides to eat salad with a comb one day you won’t have to use your hands to clean it.

