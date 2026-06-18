A-Listers Humiliate Trump by Showing Up to His Foe’s Event

A-list celebrities flocked to Chicago’s South Side for the dedication ceremony for former President Barack Obama’s presidential library.

Iconic musician Stevie Wonder attended and performed. Other stars included TV personality Oprah Winfrey and U2’s Bono.

Stevie Wonder greets the Obamas. KENT NISHIMURA/AFP via Getty Images

Oprah Winfrey and model Karlie Kloss pose for a selfie at the star-studded event. KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI/AFP via Getty Images

In addition to Stevie Wonder, attendees enjoyed performances from Jennifer Hudson, who sang the National Anthem, Bruce Springsteen, Christina Aguilera, John Legend, Pearl Jam singer and guitarist Eddie Vedder, and Marc Anthony.

Springsteen, Trump's perceived enemy, performed at the event. Brendan McDermid/REUTERS

Hollywood icons also attended, including Tom Hanks, Steven Spielberg, and Conan O’Brien.

Comedians David Letterman and Stephen Colbert, who wore a tan suit, an outfit that Fox News and other conservative media eviscerated Obama for in 2015, also attended.

Colbert sent a subtle message with his tan suit. Jonathan Ernst/REUTERS

Both Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama spoke, with both speeches giving themes of optimism and hope, even as Michelle’s remarks seemed to take some thinly veiled jabs at the current administration.

“I hope this center will serve as an affirmation of just how special, how precious, our democracy truly is,” Obama said.

Michelle said, “You did it all with such grace and class and cool that you made the hardest job in the world look like a walk in this beautiful park,” as her husband was seen wiping away tears.

Every living former president and their spouses attended: the Clintons, the Bushes, and the Bidens. Former Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff also attended the event.

Even Bush showed up to Obama's big day. Pablo Martinez Monsivais/REUTERS

Michelle and Barack’s daughters, Sasha, 25, and Malia, 27, both attended and appeared on stage with their parents.

The Obamas' children also attended the event for their father. Jonathan Ernst/REUTERS

The celebrity-filled event on behalf of Obama comes as Trump has struggled to pull even D-list celebrities to his events.

Nearly every single artist that was slated to perform at the MAGA-ified Great American State Fair on the National Mall has pulled out of the event, with many artists saying they were duped into believing it was nonpartisan when they were booked.

The former headliners, including Martina McBride, Milli Vanilli, The Commodores, Young MC, and Bret Michaels, all quickly distanced themselves from the concerts once it became clear it was a Trump-endorsed occasion.

Trump became so enraged by their cancellations that he said the entire “Freedom 250″ concert had been canceled in favor of a MAGA rally instead.