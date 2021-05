Lumber prices have tripled amid increased home demand and pandemic-related production slowdowns, raising the average cost of a new home by $36,000.

It’s a simple supply and demand issue. Until it isn’t.

A growing community of lumber-shortage truthers on social media platforms deny there is any scarcity at all, blaming the increased prices instead on a nefarious cabal intent on lumber price-gouging— or even preventing would-be homeowners from achieving the American dream of homeownership.