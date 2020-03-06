A Pandemic Killed Trump’s Grandpa. This One Could Destroy His Presidency.

In May 1918, Frederick Trump—Donald’s paternal grandfather—was taking an afternoon stroll with his young son when he suddenly announced that he felt too ill to continue, and needed to retire to his bed. One day later, Frederick died at home, having succumbed to a case of pneumonia that would later be identified as a complication of the “Spanish flu.” The president’s grandfather, in fact, was one of the first domestic casualties of the world’s worst modern pandemic, which ultimately killed millions.

The death toll was undoubtedly worsened by the efforts of President Woodrow Wilson’s administration to talk down the health risk. Sound familiar?

Here’s the history Donald may not know, and may not care about even if he does, but which is terribly relevant as he presides over the nation’s response to the fast-spreading coronavirus: