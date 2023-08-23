A Rolex Sold at a Pennsylvania Mall Could Take Down Bolsonaro: NYT
WATCH YOURSELF
The question of whether a diamond Rolex watch was Jair Bolsonaro’s to sell at a Pennsylvania shopping mall may ultimately be the incident that takes the former president of Brazil down, according to The New York Times. After his personal aide traveled to a jewelry store at Willow Grove Park to sell the Rolex and a Patek Philippe watch in June 2022, Bolsonaro netted at least part of the $68,000 sale, the newspaper reported. But now the watches are at the center of what federal police officials have called a sprawling conspiracy to embezzle expensive foreign gifts Bolsonaro received while in office—including the watches. The investigation has involved police raids on the home of at least one official—the chairman of a government-appointed panel that ruled that the watches and several other gifts were Bolsonaro’s personal property, not state property. When a watchdog court learned of the matter this year, it ordered Bolsonaro to return the watches. Frederick Wassef, a former lawyer for Bolsonaro, flew to Pennsylvania to retrieve the Rolex for $49,000, then immediately turned around and denied having ever seen the watch to a Brazilian news site. “I dare you to prove it,” he said. After receipts of the repurchase were published online, he was forced to admit he’d flown out to get the jewelry, but still insisted it was not the former Brazilian president who’d sent him.