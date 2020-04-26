My Silpat Baking Mat Has Me Baking Way Too Many Cookies
I am not a baker by any means. But during this time, it has become my new hobby. I’ve started baking bread, making pie dough (to not much success), and have been baking a ton of cookies. But the problem I kept running into was my cookies kept sticking to the sheet. I usually line them with parchment paper, but sometimes this still led to sticking, as well as smoke coming from the oven. And then I got a Silpat, and the way I use my oven has changed forever.
A Silpat Baking Mat is a non-stick reusable baking mat made of fiberglass mesh and food-grade silicone. It covers the entire surface area of a baking sheet perfectly so there’s no risk of stickage. It’s reusable for thousands of uses, so you’ll never need to throw out burnt parchment paper again. It’s great for baking cookies on, and they’ll slide right off with ease, but soon I realized it can be used for so much more. It’s a great surface to knead dough on, and you can also roast vegetables, fish, even bacon on it. Because of the materials it’s made with, it also helps distribute heat in your oven more evenly, meaning it can cook things faster and better all around, too.
The only downside to a Silpat has turned out to be a big one. Now, I’ve been eating way too many cookies. I mean, it’s hard not to. With my Silpat, they are just so darn easy to bake.
Silpat Nonstick Silicone Baking Mat
