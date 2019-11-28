A Thanksgiving Dinner Guide for Anti-Trump Republicans

I have long advocated not fighting with your family on holidays. Familial bonds and friendships are too important to throw away over passing political disagreements. I’m not saying you should be a punching bag; if someone pulls a metaphorical impeachment gun, I don’t want you coming back with just a drumstick in your hands. But it’s best to focus on the turkey, “Alice’s Restaurant” (the eternally hilarious song, not the badly dated movie), and football, and leave the politics to the professionals. Arguing is probably not going to persuade any of your red-hat-donning relatives, anyway.

Based on this realization, I have chosen a sort of preemptive strike. I have chosen to debate with myself—to be a “master debater,” so to speak—in hopes that I might persuade someone who is actually open to persuasion (you, dear reader), and not ruin another Lewis Thanksgiving.

The good news is this: If you’re curious how a center-right columnist turned into a booster for impeaching a Republican president, my not-so-inner dialogue is here for all to enjoy: