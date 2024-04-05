Aaron Carter Posthumous Album Coming 2 Years After Drowning Death

On Friday, pop star Aaron Carter’s sister announced that a posthumous album by Carter, consisting of previously unreleased music, will be released on May 24th as part of Mental Health Awareness Month. A single, entitled “Recovery,” is slated to drop on April 26th, according to the announcement.

“I understand why the RECOVERY album didn’t see the light of day for almost 10 years,” songwriter and producer Aaron Pearce, who worked on the album, posted on Instagram. “There is a bigger purpose for it now. Aaron would be so grateful that his story lived beyond the tragedy bringing awareness and hope to future generations.”

The “Aaron’s Party” teenage idol was found dead in his bathtub in Lancaster, California in November 2022—authorities eventually ruled that Carter had accidentally drowned after taking Xanax, and huffing compressed difluoroethane.

In life Carter was open about his struggles with substance abuse, and spoke extensively about his addiction to huffing compressed air, which he said had begun when he was 16 years old.

A month prior to being discovered in his bathroom, Carter checked in for a fifth stint in rehab, telling the U.S. Sun at the time that he was doing so in an effort to regain custody of his then-10-month-old son, Prince. Days before his death, Carter was pulled over by the LAPD for suspicion of DUI, but was later cleared.

A portion of all proceeds of the posthumous Carter album will go towards a trust for Aaron's son, Prince.