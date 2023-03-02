Aaron Carter’s Mother Shares Graphic Photos From the Scene of His Death

Four months after singer Aaron Carter was discovered dead in his California home at the age of 34, his mother has shared a series of graphic photos that she says were taken at the scene of his death.

Jane Carter shared the images in a Facebook post on Wednesday alongside a caption in which she said she’s still looking for answers regarding the circumstances of her son’s death.

“Still trying to get a real investigation for the death of my son Aaron Carter,” she wrote. “I want to share these death scene photos with you all because the coroner wrote it off as an accidental drug overdose. They never investigated it as a possible crime scene because of his addiction past.”

Before finding Aaron’s body, law enforcement reportedly responded to a 911 caller telling them that a man had drowned in his bathtub. The photos Jane posted include an image of a bathroom and a tub filled with green water. She also shared an image of rumpled clothing on the bathroom floor next to what appears to be a smear of excrement.

In her Facebook post, Jane speculated about what really caused Aaron’s death, writing, “A lot of potential homicide information was there for years Aaron had a lot of death threats and many many people who were making his life miserable.”

In January, however, Jane told TMZ that she believed her son’s death was the result of a drug overdose, and said she’d discovered text messages on his phone that indicated he owed an unidentified person $800 in exchange for an undetermined substance. Jane said at the time that she believed this substance could be linked to her son’s cause of death.

Days after Aaron’s death, police told TMZ that they found unidentified prescription pills and multiple cans of compressed air in the singer’s bedroom and bathroom. Aaron’s mother and his fiancé, Melanie Martin, told TMZ that they were informed he died without any water in his lungs, ruling out drowning as his cause of death.

A month before he died, Aaron checked in for a fifth stint in rehab, telling the U.S. Sun at the time that he was doing so in an effort to regain custody of his son, Prince, whom he shares with Martin. The couple had lost custody of Prince due to issues concerning domestic violence and drug use. Aaron had also spoken previously about his addiction to huffing compressed air that began when he was 16 years old, which he said eventually caused him to suffer over 100 seizures.

The Daily Beast has reached out to Jane Carter and the L.A. County Coroner’s Office for comment.