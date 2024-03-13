Aaron Rodgers Was on Another Ayahuasca Vacay When RFK Jr. Veep News Broke

NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers was allegedly in the midst of another ayahuasca vacation in Costa Rica when news broke this week that he is on the short list to be Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s running mate.

According to former NFL punter Pat McAfee, who frequently hosts Rodgers on his namesake ESPN program, “the world found out while that man was in Costa Rica…ready to sit with the medicine.”

McAfee said he spoke with a “source” about the situation—implying that the source was Rodgers himself—and said he is “not 100 percent sure” that “the quarterback for the New York Jets necessarily knew that The New York Times was going to be reporting that he was potentially going to be vice president.”

McAfee said he didn’t have the chance to ask many follow-up questions, since his source was “in the middle of something.”

Citing an Instagram post from NFL safety Jordan Poyer, which showed the athletes at a luxury site on Costa Rica’s western coast, McAfee said the accommodations were fancier than he had envisioned for an ayahuasca trip.

“That is a much nicer setup than I was expecting whenever I heard these stories of the Ayahuasca usage down in Costa Rica, because they're talking about being in a teepee and all this stuff,” he said.

Kennedy’s campaign announced on Wednesday that he will unveil his selection on March 26. According to The New York Times, former pro wrestler and Minnesota governor Jesse Ventura is also in contention.

Rodgers generated controversy during the COVID-19 pandemic when he announced that he was “immunized” against the virus, suggesting that he had taken a vaccine. In reality, he was not, and had taken alternative medication instead.

Rodgers has since expressed skepticism about the safety of the coronavirus vaccine and has railed against former director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Anthony Fauci.

“Aaron really ruffled some feathers in the politics world,” McAfee said on Wednesday, referring to Rodgers’ comments on his program. “And I didn't necessarily love the feathers that were ruffled because I had to be in the middle of the storm.”

Representatives for Rodgers could not immediately be reached for comment.