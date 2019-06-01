Aaron Schock and the Politics of Outing

A sexually explicit video, allegedly of disgraced former Republican congressman Aaron Schock, lit up the Internet and social media this week. Coupled with photos of him that circulated in recent weeks which allegedly depicted him partying with gay men—and kissing and groping one man—the episode once again raised the issue of outing in the LGBT community.

It also exposed what seems like misplaced priorities at Twitter, which is still allowing white nationalists to spread hate on the platform, but which decided to suspend a gay blogger who tweeted a link to a post on his blog with the Schock video.

Kenneth Walsh, of the blog Kenneth in the 212, who has covered Schock’s career and downfall extensively over the years, was cited for “abusive behavior” and “harassment.”