Abbott Escalates Border Battle Using Loophole

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott broke with the Supreme Court on Wednesday, using a loophole in its recent ruling to use razor wire at the border wall, escalating his ongoing feud with the Biden Administration.

On Monday, a 5-4 Supreme Court ruling granted the U.S. Border Agents the ability to remove razor wire from the top of Texas’ border wall, but said nothing preventing Abbott from instructing the Texas National Guard to continue laying it.

On Wednesday, Abbott posted a statement on X which said that the federal government had failed to protect Texas from invasion, as is set out in Article IV Section 4 of the Constitution.

He wrote that Biden had “ignored Texas’ demand that he perform his constitutional duties,” and invoked Texas’ “constitutional authority to defend and protect itself.”

According to Abbott, this authority “supersedes any federal statutes to the contrary.”

Rep. Joaquin Castro (D-TX) posted on X, calling for Biden to take control of the Texas National Guard. “Governor Abbott is using the Texas National Guard to obstruct and create chaos at the border,” he wrote.

This is the latest escalation in an ongoing battle between the state and federal governments in Texas. Earlier this month, members of the Texas National Guard blocked access to a public park from Border Patrol officials.