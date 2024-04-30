ABC News Kicks GMA Weatherman to the Curb Over Complaints

Rob Marciano, the veteran ABC News meteorologist who provided weather updates for Good Morning America and World News Tonight, has been fired by the network, a source familiar with the matter confirmed to The Daily Beast.

ABC News gave Marciano the boot on Tuesday following complaints from multiple network staffers over his behavior, sources noted. Marciano’s allegedly aggressive behavior, as Page Six reported last year, had resulted in the weatherman being “banned” from the GMA studio for roughly a year. An ABC News spokesperson declined to comment on Marciano’s firing. Puck first reported on Marciano’s exit.

“He was found to have done something … that was improper, but he was punished for it, and they still haven’t let him return,” a network insider told Page Six last year. The outlet reported that Marciano was barred from the set after making a colleague feel uncomfortable.

Additional sources at the time told Page Six that Marciano was dealing with “anger management issues” as he went through a divorce, adding that he “made people feel uncomfortable” during a series of “alarming events.”

It was announced last September that Marciano would stop providing the weather reporters for Good Morning America’s weekend editions, with Somara Theodore taking over that role. At the time of the move, Marciano noted on social media he was not leaving the network and that he was looking forward to an “exciting new project” with NatGeo.

In recent months, he was moved to ABC News’ nightly news program World News Tonight and continued to make occasional appearances on GMA. Prior to joining ABC News in 2014, Marciano was a meteorologist for CNN and co-anchored the syndicated celebrity gossip program Entertainment Tonight.

Marciano did not immediately respond to a request for comment.