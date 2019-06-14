ABC Helps Trump Build a Campaign Email List on His Birthday

ABC’s digital news operation is helping the Trump re-election campaign build its email list.

Some of the network’s largest affiliates posted an identical piece of content on their websites on Friday promoting a “birthday card” for President Donald Trump. The card is actually a petition website created by the Trump campaign and the Republican National Committee to harvest email addresses that can be used during the 2020 campaign.

“Happy Birthday, Mr. President!” the stories read. “To help him celebrate, the GOP has made him a digital birthday card... Those who want to leave their well wishes can do so on the GOP’s website.”

Each story links to a page created by an RNC-affiliated group at donaldjtrump.com, the Trump campaign’s website. The page encourages visitors to hand over their names, email addresses, phone numbers, and zip codes.

The Trump campaign has made a push on Friday to use Trump’s 73rd birthday to harvest as much voter information as it can. It’s fairly typical for political campaigns to use such occasions to try to beef up the lists of voters and supporters that they can later target for fundraising or activation.

It’s far less typical for a news organization to lend its resources to such an effort. The ABC affiliates’ stories amount to explicit promotions of a political candidate’s list-building efforts, just as the 2020 campaign kicks into high gear. A spokesperson for the network didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

At least five ABC owned-and-operated affiliates posted the piece, including stations broadcasting in the major media markets of New York, Philadelphia, and Houston. The string of stories was first spotted by a Twitter user who monitors Trump campaign fundraising emails.

ABC appeared to be aware of how campaigns tend to use such lists. “Anyone is welcome to sign and leave a personal message,” the affiliates’ stories state. “However, an email address is required to send a submission—meaning senders should expect a slew of emails in their inbox.”

At least one non-ABC local news network also promoted the Trump campaign’s birthday card list-building page. The Gray Television owned Cleveland 19 News, a CBS affiliate, put the link to the Trump campaign page directly in a tweet.

“Happy Birthday Mr. President!” the station wrote. “You can leave a message for Donald Trump on his official birthday card here.”