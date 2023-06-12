Disney Heiress: Nazi Display Would Have Granddad ‘Spinning in His Grave’

Abigail Disney, granddaughter of Disney co-founder Roy O. Disney, appeared disgusted to see demonstrators holding Nazi flags and Ron DeSantis signs outside of Disney World in Orlando on Saturday.

“My grandfather is spinning in his grave,” Disney tweeted late Sunday above a video of the protest.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to USA Today that about 15 people protested at the theme park in a stunt that lasted about two hours. No arrests were made.

“We are aware of these groups that aim to agitate and incite people with anti-Semitic symbols and slurs. They are also aware of the law,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement. “The Orange County Sheriff’s Office deplores hate speech in any form, but people have the First Amendment right to demonstrate.”

Footage of the vile demonstration was captured and shared by Florida House member Anna V. Eskamani, who told The Daily Beast that the presence of Nazis and white supremacists have become common in Florida.

“This is maybe the 10th time this year alone,” Eskamani said. “It’s absolutely disgusting to see what has become a common presence of Nazis in Florida, and even more distributing when they are holding signs and flags that signal support for people like Governor DeSantis.”

At least one person was holding a DeSantis poster, according to photos and videos. A DeSantis 2024 flag with the phrase “Make America Florida” was also planted at the site.

Lisa Gause captured a photo of it all on Twitter.

“Good lord, what is this world coming to? What is Florida—what is America coming to?” Gause, 60, told USA Today. “We don’t want this going on.”

DeSantis and Disney have been trading barbs for months after Disney came out publicly against DeSantis’ “Don’t Say Gay” bill last year. Since then DeSantis has been in a near-constant power struggle against the entertainment giant, leading Disney to sue him for violating First Amendment rights.