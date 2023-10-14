Accused Cyclist Killer Had Escape Planned for Months: Cops

An accused murderer who briefly managed to escape police custody while being escorted to an outside doctor’s visit in Austin, Texas didn’t make an impulsive choice to flee, cops say.

Rather, Kaitlin Marie Armstrong had allegedly been concocting the scheme over the course of “several months,” and the medical appointment—for an apparent injury of dubious authenticity—was an integral part of the former yoga teacher’s plan, according to investigators.

Armstrong, 35, is charged with first-degree murder in the killing of competitive cyclist Anna Moriah Wilson, 25, who Armstrong allegedly thought was after her boyfriend, Colin Strickland. Wilson and Strickland, also a pro cyclist, went swimming and had dinner together hours before Wilson was shot dead on May 11, 2022. But before police could arrest Armstrong, she used a bogus passport to fly to Costa Rica, where she spent 43 days on the lam before being captured at a backpackers’ lodge in the popular beach town of Saint Teresa. Cops said they found a $6,350 receipt for cosmetic surgery in the safe in Armstrong’s room.

On Wednesday, after an appointment at a medical office in South Austin, Armstrong suddenly bolted from the two deputies accompanying her. Armstrong reportedly broke away from the officers as they walked her to their patrol car for the drive back to the Travis County Correctional Complex (TCCC), where she is awaiting trial.

The deputies caught up with Armstrong about a block away, and insisted they had her in sight the whole time. In video shot by an eyewitness, one of the officers can be seen chasing Armstrong, clad in black-and-white striped jail garb, as she attempts to scale a fence.

Both deputies received injuries to their arms and knees while trying to regain custody of Armstrong, according to an arrest warrant affidavit filed in Austin’s 403rd District Court. The affidavit, which was obtained by the Austin American-Stateman, reveals new information about the chase and the period leading up to it.

For one, the escape attempt was a long time in the making.

TCCC reviewed surveillance video from the facility, which showed Armstrong “exercising vigorously throughout the last several months,” while simultaneously complaining of injuries requiring specialized medical attention.

“Inmate Armstrong can be seen running, doing squats, and yoga throughout her dayroom and recreation time,” the affidavit states.

It says a search of Armstrong’s cell phone turned up a “solid thin piece [of metal] that likely could be used to manipulate a handcuff to be removed.” Further, staff told investigators that Armstrong had “recently utilized an injury complaint to secure an outside medical appointment as well as a medical request restricting the use of leg restraints,” according to the affidavit.

All of this created enough of an opening for Armstrong to shoot her—ultimately unsuccessful—shot. During Wednesday’s brief foot pursuit, the affidavit says Armstrong slipped off her striped uniform pants, “which revealed she was wearing thermal pants underneath, in an effort to disguise her appearance as an inmate.” Armstrong was also “able to manipulate her left hand from the hand restraints to assist in her attempted escape,” the affidavit states.

She is now charged with escape causing bodily injury, an additional felony count on top of the murder charge.

Armstrong’s trial is scheduled to begin Oct. 30. Her attorney, Rick Cofer, did not respond on Saturday to The Daily Beast’s request for comment.