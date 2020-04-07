Acting Navy Secretary Submits Resignation After Calling Capt. Crozier ‘Stupid’: Report

Acting Navy Secretary Thomas Modly has reportedly submitted his resignation after he called Captain Brett Crozier, who was fired last week, “stupid” in a speech to the USS Theodore Roosevelt’s crew on Monday.

Modly faced swift backlash for his remarks, including calls for his resignation from lawmakers, which led to his public apology on Monday night.

“Let me be clear, I do not think Captain Brett Crozier is naive nor stupid,” he said in a statement. “I think, and always believed him to be the opposite. We pick our carrier commanding officers with great care.”

Capt. Crozier was fired last week after a leaked letter was published in The San Francisco Chronicle in which he pleaded with the U.S. Navy for resources to isolate more than 100 sailors infected with the novel coronavirus on the USS Theodore Roosevelt aircraft carrier.