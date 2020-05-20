Hollywood Actor Hagen Mills Dead in Botched Murder-Suicide, Cops Say

Actor Hagen Mills, who had roles in TV series Baskets and Swedish Dicks, died in a botched murder-suicide in Mayfield, Kentucky, on Tuesday that played out in front of his young daughter.

The 29-year-old, who split his time between Hollywood and his native Mayfield, had a child with 34-year-old Erica Price.

He held their 4-year-old daughter and Price’s mother hostage at a Mayfield home on Tuesday until Price returned home that evening, Mayfield Police Department said in a press release.

When Price arrived, she was shot by Mills but managed to run out the front of the home and call 911. Police arrived to find her with gunshot wounds to her arm and chest.

“Price was able to tell officers that the gunman, Hagen Mills, age 29 of Mayfield, was still inside, and had turned the gun on himself,” the department said.

Price was taken to the hospital and was in stable condition on Wednesday. Her mother and daughter were uninjured.

Mills’ mother initially confirmed her son’s death to TMZ on Wednesday and claimed that Hagen loved acting but his true passion was his daughter.

His Facebook page is littered with photos of his daughter. He last posted a photo of him visiting a doctor’s office in March, captioned: “Maybe I am getting old... high blood pressure.”