Actor Peter Fonda Dies at 79: ‘He Went Out Laughing

Peter Fonda, the two-time Oscar nominee and star of 1969’s Easy Rider, died on Friday morning at the age of 79.

Fonda, the son of actor Henry Fonda, brother of actress Jane Fonda and the father of Bridget Fonda, passed away in his Los Angeles home at 11:05 a.m. surrounded by his loved ones, according to a statement from his family. His official cause of death was “respiratory failure due to lung cancer.”

“In one of the saddest moments of our lives, we are not able to find the appropriate words to express the pain in our hearts,” the statement read. “While we mourn the loss of this sweet and gracious man, we also wish for all to celebrate his indomitable spirit and love of life. In honor of Peter, please raise a glass to freedom.”

Jane Fonda told Variety that she was “very sad” about the death of her younger brother.

“He was my sweet-hearted baby brother. The talker of the family. I have had beautiful alone time with him these last days. He went out laughing,” she said.

Fonda was perhaps most well-known for his role in Easy Rider—the countercultural film that was widely hailed as a youth anthem in its day. The road movie, which he also co-wrote and produced, featured Fonda and Dennis Hopper as two motorcyclists taking a trip across the country. The film was a huge hit, capturing the drug-infused counterculture of the 1960s on film. Fonda also earned a Best Actor nomination for his performance in the 1997 film Ulee's Gold.

He was married three times—to Susan Brewer, Rebecca Crockett, and Margaret DeVogelaere. He is survived by his daughter Bridget and his son Justin.