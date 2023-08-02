Treat Williams’ Cause of Death Revealed, Driver Charged in Fatal Accident

A cause of death has been determined and a man has been charged nearly two months after actor Trent Williams died in a crash while riding his motorcycle in Vermont.

The Vermont State Police said Tuesday that the Medical Examiner’s Office in New York had found that Williams had died on June 12 after suffering “severe trauma and blood loss as a result of the crash.” He was 71.

Also on Tuesday, Attorney Erica Marthage, with the Bennington County State’s Attorney’s Office, announced a completion into the review of the Dorset accident. Ryan Koss, the driver who turned his Honda SUV into the path of the Williams’ motorcycle, was cited for “grossly negligent operation with death resulting.” Koss, 35, was contacted by the Vermont State Police Tuesday evening, a statement said. He “voluntarily met with troopers at the Shaftsbury Barracks, where he was processed on the charge and released.”

He is due to appear for arraignment on Sept. 25 in the Criminal Division of Vermont Superior Court in Bennington.

A day earlier, Williams’ family had shared a photo from a ‘Celebration of Life’ event held in his memory. Posted to the Hair actor’s Instagram account, the accompanying caption read, “As time passes, the grief doesn’t get any easier, but life is fragile. We are trying to live every day like it's our last, and appreciate the time on this beautiful planet that we are lucky to call home.”

After the June crash, Williams was transported to an Albany, New York hospital, where he later died.

His family confirmed his death, saying they had been “shocked and greatly bereaved” by the accident.

“Treat was full of love for his family, for his life and for his craft, and was truly at the top of his game in all of it,” they said. “It is all so shocking right now, but please know that Treat was dearly and deeply loved and respected by his family and everyone who knew him.”

Williams was also known for his roles on the drama Everwood and his extensive work in theater, including a credit as Danny Zuko in the original Broadway run of Grease.