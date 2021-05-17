Nebraska Dad Hunted After Kids, 3 and 5, Found Dead at His Home

A manhunt is on for the Nebraska father of two children found dead at his home—on the police’s third visit to the home in less than a day.

The youngsters’ mother, Mary Nielsen, asked officers in Bellevue to go to the house because their dad was supposed to check in using FaceTime while they were visiting him, and she had not heard from them since Thursday night.

Officers went to Adam Price’s home shortly before 10 p.m. on Saturday and again around 9 a.m. on Sunday morning “but did not observe exigent circumstances that would allow them to force entry into the home,” Capt. Andy Jashinske said in statement.

Nielsen then called a friend to go check, and that person found 3-year-old Theodore Price and his 5-year-old sister Emily dead, and then called police, the Omaha World Herald reported.

The children’s cause of death has not been released, but police said it was suspicious, and they put out an alert for Price, who is believed to be in a dark blue Mazda CX7 with Nebraska license plate No. VGY434.

In a Facebook post that has since been taken down, Nielsen posted a heart-wrenching goodbye to her kids.

“I’m so sorry to see you two go. You did not deserve this and I love you so very much. I would fight a thousand fights to have you back again,” she wrote.

“Heaven gained two beautiful angels and I hope great grandpa was at the gates to greet you. You were the only reasons I survived everything I did and the only reason I am alive. I love you. Til we meet again my sweet babies.”

A relative set up a GoFundMe to help with funeral expenses. “Emi and Teddy were some of the sweetest most loving children and did not deserve to leave the earth this way,” the post read.