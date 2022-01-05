Father of Missing 7-Year-Old Harmony Montgomery Arrested

The father of Harmony Montgomery, a 7-year-old who was reported missing two years after she was last seen in New Hampshire, has been arrested in the latest twist in the investigation.

Adam Montgomery, 31, was booked Tuesday evening on an array of charges, including felony second-degree assault in connection with 2019 conduct against his daughter, Harmony, the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office said. Prosecutors have also charged Montgomery with one misdemeanor charge of interference with custody, and two misdemeanor charges of endangering the welfare of a child pertaining to Harmony.

Adam Montgomery was set to be arraigned on Wednesday morning.

Despite the apparent break in an investigation that has garnered nationwide attention, authorities on Wednesday did not go into details about what 2019 conduct prompted the charges. It was also not clear if any of the charges directly pertained to the disappearance of the child. Police have said, however, that Harmony, then 5 years old, was last seen at a Manchester home after officers answered a service call in Oct. 2019.

As previously reported by The Daily Beast, Harmony’s great uncle, Kevin Montgomery, said he last saw her that month after a contentious situation at the home he once shared with several family members, including the child and her parents.

During the altercation between family members, Montgomery said that Harmony “looked like a scared puppy.” Harmony “was quiet, she wasn’t saying much,” her great uncle added.

When reached early Wednesday for comment about his nephew Adam Montgomery’s arrest, Kevin Montgomery asked for the charges to be read aloud, stating he “just found out right now about the news” and that the suspect’s father—who did not comment—was in the room with him.

“My only concern is Harmony, and from here on out this is the only thing I want to comment about. We just want the courts to do their thing, and we are focused on Harmony,” Kevin Montgomery said.

On Dec. 31, 2021, authorities issued a “missing child” alert after learning of her years-long disappearance and launched an investigation to find the girl, who may be wearing glasses and is blind in her right eye. Manchester Police Chief Allen Aldenberg insisted on Monday the case is still being investigated as a missing persons case and that they have interviewed several members of the family to fill in the blanks as to what happened over the last two years.

“I am in rescue mode right now. This is not a recovery. All efforts are focused on that Harmony is alive… until somebody points to me that proves that she is not. We have to operate under the assumption that she is alive,” Aldenberg said. “Help us find this little girl. Someone knows something. Do what is right and call in. I cannot emphasize this enough. Someone out there knows something.”

In the days since launching the case, police have searched the home Montgomery once lived in with her family, launched a 24-hour tip-line, acquired assistance from the FBI, and announced a $33,000 reward for information about Harmony’s whereabouts.

“In keeping with standard protocol, we are assisting the Manchester Police Department with their investigation into the suspicious disappearance of Harmony Montgomery,” an FBI spokesperson told The Daily Beast on Tuesday, noting that Manchester PD is still leading the probe. “We urge anyone with information about Harmony’s current whereabouts to contact law enforcement.”