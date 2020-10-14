Hit the Pitch In Adidas While It’s Up to 40% Off on Prime Day

I found the pair of Adidas track pants I wore in high school and into college the other weekend and they didn’t even look worn. Adidas stands the test of time and if you want activewear you can trust to stay along with you for the ride, this is the Prime Day sale to look into. Dozens of Adidas styles for everyone are on sale, including sneakers, pants, sweatshirts and more.

adidas Men's Sereno 19 Training Pants Down from $45 Buy on Amazon $ 31 Free Shipping

adidas Defender Large Duffel Down from $35 Buy on Amazon $ 25 Free Shipping

adidas Women's Grand Court Sneaker Down from $50 Buy on Amazon $ 41 Free Shipping

adidas Originals Women's Trefoil Hoodie Down from $53 Buy on Amazon $ 42 Free Shipping

Let Scouted guide you to the best Prime Day deals. Shop Here >

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and deals. Curious about a specific product or brand? Let us know! If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.