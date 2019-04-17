Get Adidas Sneakers and Athleticwear for As Low As $15 at Nordstrom Rack

Nordstrom Rack has its fair share of sales, and this sale on Adidas shoes for men and women and Adidas clothing for women is not one to miss.

Grab a pair of kicks for as low as $45 while this sale is on like the classic Cloudfoam Advantage Leather Sneaker or the classic Grand Court Leather Sneaker, both for 23% off. The über-trendy Ultraboost X All Terrain Running Sneaker is 42% off, bringing it down to $133. Search the men’s shoe styles here and the women’s styles here. If you want to re-stock your athleisure wardrobe, Nordstrom Rack has over 140 women’s active items as low as $15. Get their Essential Linear Tights for $24 or add the Colorblock Panel Turtleneck Sweatshirt for $34 to your spring style.

Whichever direction your hand hovers, know that you’ll be saving up to 50% on some iconic activewear that will be in rotation for years to come.

Scouted is internet shopping with a pulse. Follow us on Twitter and sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations and exclusive content. Please note that if you buy something featured in one of our posts, The Daily Beast may collect a share of sales.