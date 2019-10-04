These Lightweight, Breathable Adidas Ultraboost Sneakers Changed How I Run

aThe quest for the perfect running shoe is almost as labor-intensive as the running itself (almost). If you go into the process without doing your homework you may end up with shoes that do more harm than good - I know I did. After two years of painful and labored running, believing my body was the problem, not the shoes, I found The Ones. The Adidas Ultraboost – the perfect shoes for my wide, larger than average feet.

When I first took up running I made the rookie mistake of guessing my foot type and buying shoes online, with no specialist input. I ordered a pair that looked great but I hated running in them. They were heavy, like running with two bricks attached to my soles, and there was no bounce in my step, just a dull smacking of rubber on footpath. Within a few minutes of each run my feet expanded until the tips of my toes lost sensation and painful blisters were common. I thought everyone suffered a little when they ran and figured I just needed a bigger size so I just ordered another, slightly bigger pair and plodded on.

Eventually, exhausted with my feet’s unwillingness to cooperate with my shoes, I decided to treat myself to a new pair, this time from a specialist running shop. I didn’t realize just how wrong my current running shoes were until I tried on the Ultraboost. My blister-scarred feet sank into the shoes like they were custom made for me. When I walked around the store there was a bounce in my step unlike anything I’d experienced, like I was walking on springs. The shoes felt like a complete contradiction – light but sturdy, supportive without constricting. They even made my size 10.5 feet look elegant and graceful – no mean feat!

There are so many things to love about these shoes. The seamless knit upper stretches as your feet expand while also holding your foot in place while you run. The breathable fabric prevents your feet from overheating, the main cause of my swollen soles. The second-skin fit follows the shape of your foot to reduce pressure points and prevent blisters. The bouncy sensation wasn’t imaginary – they actually contain minuscule energy capsules and harness energy to propel you on a run. I was hesitant to spend $180 on a pair of running shoes but I’d already spent more than that on duds that turned my toenails purple and rubbed my heels raw.

I don’t run so much as glide now. The Ultraboost are light (mine weigh less than 300g) and stylish — I often wear them when I’m not running. I’ve smashed personal bests thanks to these shoes and I now pound pavements with a smile on my face instead of a grimace. The Ultraboost have turned running from a chore into a source of enjoyment and I only wish I’d discovered them sooner.

