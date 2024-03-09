Adult Film Star Sophia Leone Dead at 26 After Being Found Unresponsive

Adult film star Sophia Leone has died at 26 after being discovered unresponsive in her apartment earlier this month, according to The Daily Mail.

A GoFundMe posted early Saturday morning by her stepfather Mike Romero shared the news of Leone’s passing, and asked her supporters to send money for her funeral expenses, as well as expenses related to an investigation into her death. Romero said Leone was found in her apartment on March 1, and that the investigation into the cause of her death was still ongoing.

“Sophia was a beloved Daughter, Sister, Grand Daughter, Niece and Friend. She had a deep love for all animals, specifically her 3 pets,” Romero wrote in the description of the GoFundMe. “She enjoyed traveling and always found ways to make everyone around her smile.”

Romero has already raised almost $6,000, nearly half of his goal, as of Saturday afternoon on behalf of Veronica Lopez. “Sophia will be deeply missed but her memory will live on in the hearts of all who loved her,” Romero wrote. “May she rest in eternal peace.”