Grown Your Own Food with 40% Off an AeroGarden and Heirloom Salad Kit

AeroGarden White Harvest Indoor Hydroponic Garden, $90 (40% off)

This Aerogarden Harvest kit comes with an Heirloom Salad Seed Kit to get all your leafy greens, with digging through dirt. Grow up to six plants at a time.

I asked for an AeroGarden for Christmas last year and I have loved it ever since. It’s the perfect thing for growing practically any vegetable or leafy green you could want. This Prime Day discounted option comes with an Heirloom Salad Seed Kit that includes Black Seeded Simpson, Deer Tongue, Parris Island, Marvel of 4 Seasons, Rouge D'hiver and Red Sail. Now, you can grow your veggies and eat them, too.

