    DEATH AND DESTRUCTION

    Dozens Dead in Bomb Blast at Afghan President’s Rally

    Jamie Ross

    Reporter

    Reuters / Omar Sobhani

    At least 24 people are dead and another 31 injured after a bomb exploded at President Ashraf Ghani's campaign rally in northern Afghanistan. The president was as the scene of the explosion but was reportedly unharmed. Dr. Qasim Sangin, who treated the injured in a hospital in the northern Parwan province, said there are a number of women and children among those killed and wounded. No one has claimed responsibility for the attack which comes weeks ahead of presidential elections. Officials reportedly said that the explosion was caused by a sticky bomb which was attached to a police vehicle at the entrance to the rally venue. Taliban commanders have previously threatened a campaign of violence in an attempt to dissuade people from voting in the Sept. 28 presidential election.

