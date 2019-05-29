After Mueller: 5 Big Unresolved Questions About the Trump-Russia Investigation

Special Counsel Robert Mueller finally spoke. But despite breaking his two-year silence, there are still a lot of questions left about the Russia investigation. Mueller swore off (again) answering the most pressing one—whether President Trump broke the law—by kicking it Congress. But there’s still a lot more we don’t know about the case, like who else is under investigation and does Russia have leverage over Trump?

Is Trump fair game for future prosecutors? The gist of Mueller’s impromptu statement seemed like a punt to Congress: the special counsel’s office did its job, the rest is up to lawmakers. As he said in the press conference and in the report, the special counsel’s office didn’t make a charging decision because standing policy in the Department of Justice is that a sitting president can’t be indicted.