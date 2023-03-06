Got Gut Health Goals? This Once a Day Nutritional Drink Has Surprising Benefits
Gut Feeling
Everyone wakes up with healthy intentions. Today is going to be filled with veggies and smart choices, but by 3 pm those “lil treats” call. Plus, the seemingly endless variety of wellness products all meant to help add only confusion. AG1 by Athletic Greens is a nutritional drink that makes the day feel like a win from the start.
Packed to the hilt with multivitamins and multiminerals, pre- and probiotics, and antioxidants, one scoop of AG1 in a glass of water replaces the cyclical variety of supplements that invade your medicine cabinets. Between Natural form B12 for energy, spirulina to aid digestion, and mushroom complex to support the immune system, there’s a lot of power in one little scoop.
AG1’s pre- and probiotics support gut health to improve digestion and lead to better nutrient absorption so this one choice makes every healthy decision you make more impactful. This may be the best part, but AG1 actually tastes good. It’s subtly sweet with hints of pineapple and vanilla. Now that’s a habit you can actually look forward to everyday.
