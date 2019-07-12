Agriculture Exec Hopes Jack Burkman’s Dark Arts Will Land Him Trump Admin Gig

Welcome to Pay Dirt—exclusive reporting and research from The Daily Beast’s Lachlan Markay on corruption, campaign finance, and influence-peddling in the nation’s capital. For Beast Inside members only.

Disgraced Republican lobbyist Jack Burkman has signed his first new lobbying clients since his plot to fabricate sexual assault allegations against a Democratic presidential candidate blew up in his face.

Among the tasks Burkman has undertaken: securing an ambassadorship on behalf of a Colorado agriculture executive.