Who Is Hannity’s Favorite ‘Fox & Friends’ Host? Ainsley Earhardt Knows.

Fox & Friends co-anchor Ainsley Earhardt not-so-subtly reminded viewers of her reported romantic relationship with fellow Fox star Sean Hannity on Thursday morning, cheerfully exclaiming “yes, he does” when the primetime star was asked if he has a favorite Fox & Friends host.

While celebrating Fox News’ 25th anniversary on Thursday morning, Hannity appeared on the network’s flagship morning show to discuss his favorite moments and memories over his long career with the conservative channel. (Hannity has been with Fox News since its inception in 1996.)

At one point, in an anecdote he repeated in several other interviews on the network’s anniversary, the highly paid political talker compared his daily ritual of preparing for his radio and TV shows to that of a soldier.

“It’s an all-day affair. It never stops. I’m like a Marine all week,” declared Hannity, who has not served in the military.

Fox & Friends co-host Brian Kilmeade eventually said he wanted to put Hannity “on the spot,” asking him if he had a favorite among the program’s three anchors.

With a knowing smile, Earhardt turned to Kilmeade and interjected: “Yes, he does.”

Hannity sheepishly grinned before responding that it was “for sure” either Earhardt or co-host Steve Doocy, prompting widespread laughter on the set.

The moment likely stood out to sharp-eared viewers who may be aware of last year’s Vanity Fair report confirming that Earhardt and Hannity had become an item. Vanity Fair also reported that while the couple weren’t acknowledging their relationship to colleagues, they had been observed in social situations acting... couple-like. Their reported romance came after both stars had divorced the year prior.

In an interview with Newsweek published on Thursday, Hannity refused to talk about his “girlfriend” and whether he was planning a wedding. “I never talk about my personal life, ever,” Hannity asserted.

Back on television, Earhardt ended the segment by absolutely gushing over Hannity’s generosity and kindness.

“If you knew what we know about him, he’s the most generous person,” she said. “You’re just a really good person, Sean, and you’ve helped all of our careers.”