Plane Crashes in to Family Home Killing All on Board

A plane crashed into a family home Friday evening near an airport in New Hampshire, killing every passenger on board.

The Federal Aviation Administration told CNN the Beechcraft Sierra aircraft crashed north of Keene Dillant-Hopkins Airport just before 7 p.m. Friday.

Authorities in the town of Keene are yet to reveal how many people died in the fiery crash.

Keene Police Capt. Steven Tenney held a press conference on site at about 10:30 p.m. Friday, saying they were still working to determine how many people were on the plane at the time of the crash.

“We haven’t found any survivors,” he said, according to The Keene Sentinel.

Tenney said there were several people inside the building at the time but none of them were injured. He said officials were unsure of what caused the crash but that an investigation was underway.

Scott Gauthier, who is a resident of the building that the plane crashed into told the The Keene Sentinel that the multi-family residence is home to 10 people in five different apartments. He said he was home when “something fell and then the building shook.”

“It sounded like something hit the parking lot in the back, and all I know is my mom went up to check and started screaming, ‘Get out of the house.’ ” he told the paper.