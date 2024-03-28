Dad of Diddy’s Stepson Pleads For Him to ‘Come Home’ After FBI Raids

The rapper Al B. Sure! has publicly reached out to his biological son, Quincy Brown, who was raised by Diddy—telling his child, 32, to “come home” amid a pair of FBI raids at his stepdad’s homes this week.

Brown, who was born to Al B. (whose real name is Albert Joseph Brown III) and the late Kim Porter, has always called Sean Combs his “pops” and accused his biological dad of being absent during his childhood.

In the wake of a slew of sexual assault and trafficking allegations against Combs, however, Al B. appears to be using the difficult time to have a bigger role in his son’s life.

In an Instagram post that included a throwback photo of Brown, Al B. wrote, “#LettertoMySon! Come Home. The 🚪 is wide open. You’re safe here son!”

Al B., 55, added a slight dig at Combs to close the post, adding, “I Love you, Popz, Your Biological.”

Combs met Brown when he was still a child after the rapper began dating his mom. He then jetted around the country on tour with Combs, growing closer to him as he continued to date Porter, who died from pneumonia in 2018 at just 47.

Brown, a budding rapper himself, has often spoken fondly of Combs for raising him. He told People last year that he was a “sponge” when on tour around his stepdad, soaking up everything he could.

“One of my passions, I’m very much into the art of acting, and then there’s music,” he told the magazine. “But just seeing how my pops is able to handle and juggle all these things, I took that from him as my most major takeaway.”

Combs is now staring down potential prison time as he faces allegations of sexual assault and sex trafficking. Federal agents descended on two of his properties in Los Angeles and Miami this week, bursting through doors with guns drawn. At least 6 anonymous victims were interviewed by federal authorities, reports said.

Those allegations come on the heels of a lawsuit being filed against the rapper in November by the R&B singer Cassie Ventura, his ex-girlfriend. She accused him of subjecting her to sexual and physical abuse for years.

Combs and Ventura privately settled the complaint just a day after filing, but Combs was hit with a new pair of lawsuits a week later after two other women came forward with their own allegations of abuse.

One of those women, Liza Gardner, said she was just 16-years-old when Combs and another musician took turns raping her and a friend in 1990.

Combs has denied all wrongdoing through his representatives, but has become a pariah in the industry as allegations against him have started to snowball.

Even the controversial Kanye West reportedly blew Combs off earlier this month at Rolling Loud, with TMZ reporting that West ignored Diddy, who was backstage and requested they meet face-to-face.