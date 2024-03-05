The terrifying, brutal last hours of Mahogany Jackson’s life—from being stomped and spit on to being forced to perform oral sex at gunpoint—were laid bare in an Alabama courtroom on Monday.

At a two-hour hearing in Birmingham, police described five videos they say were made by some of the eight suspects in the young mother’s torture and murder.

“The community is outraged,” Jefferson County Judge Kechia Davis said as she ordered five of the defendants held without jail; the other three were are charged with capital offenses.

Jackson, the 20-year-old mother of a toddler, went missing last month and then texted her sister and mother that she had been kidnapped. A day later, she was found shot to death under a mattress at a dump site.

According to AL.com, police believe Jackson went to one suspect’s home with some of the other defendants, whom she considered her friends. At that location, videos show, she was stomped, spit on, punched in the head, stripped nude, and dragged into a car.

Taken to an apartment complex, Jackson was forced to perform oral sex on one man while another held her at gunpoint and threatened her to “do it right,” police testified.

Jackson’s mother, Gloria Maddox, was in the courtroom as the litany of violent acts was described.

Authorities have not released a motive for the crime.

“This was a horrific attack perpetrated against Miss Jackson,’’ Jefferson County Deputy District Attorney Charissa Henrich said. “She was subjected for a period of time to... there’s really no other way to say it... torture which ultimately led to her death.”