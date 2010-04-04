0
Alan Greenspan On the Momentum In the Economy
Former Fed Chairman Alan Greenspan welcomed the latest jobs report as good news, saying the economy is showing 'momentum.' This would be more encouraging if Greenspan didn't have a somewhat shoddy record on predicting economic calamities. ABC
