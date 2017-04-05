Alec Baldwin Knew Nikki Reed Was Underage in Indie R-Movie, Producer Alleges

The Boss Baby star Alec Baldwin has been accused by producer Dana Brunetti of lying about not knowing that his co-star Nikki Reed was underage while filming the R-rated indie drama Mini’s First Time in 2006.

Brunetti, who was dubbed “the most hated executive in Hollywood” by Vanity Fair last year, is clearly unconcerned with winning the friendship of Baldwin, whom he directly accused of lying about his knowledge of Nikki Reed’s age in his autobiography, Nevertheless, which hit stores this week.

In the book, Baldwin says of the movie, in which he played a man having an affair with his stepdaughter: “I was 47, and it never occurred to me to ask how old Nikki Reed was. When I found out, just as we finished, that she was 17, I flipped out on the producers, who had told me something different.”

In an epic 11-tweet outburst, Brunetti launched a searing attack on Baldwin’s claim that he did not know Nikki was underage when they filmed the movie.

“My first indie film was Mini’s starring @AlecBaldwin who knew @NikkiReed_I_Am was 16 (not 17) and he didn’t mind,” Brunetti, who produced 50 Shades of Grey, began his comments on social media last night.

“In fact (Reed) was one of four actresses (Baldwin) had approved and her being the only one of those four repped by his own agency CAA.”

“The only time (Baldwin) ever yelled at me was on the phone and it was about one of the producers who worked with the financier.”

Brunetti then makes it clear that the age of Nikki Reed was no secret on set, claiming that the film’s director Nick Guthe actually said he “liked the idea” because “it meant we couldn’t be pressured into shooting scenes with nudity, which was a real issue with the subject matter and the rather unusual cast of characters we were dealing with.”

Brunetti then tweeted, “I have just received three other messages from crew and other producer stating that he knew how old (Reed) was during filming.

“If Baldwin had simply said in his book he didn’t know Reed’s age, I would let it go. However to say that when he found out after filming he yelled at the producers (I being one on the film) makes it out to seem we did wrong.

“So to summarize, (Baldwin) knew (Reed) was 16, didn’t find out AFTER filming, and did not yell at us.”

Brunetti, who is president of Kevin Spacey's production company, Trigger Street Productions, which produced Mini’s First Time, concluded by dropping the name of the famous star into the mix, speculating that Baldwin may have seen Spacey at “some event after and yelled at him” adding, “Though that would be wrong too, because again, Alec knew.”

Baldwin has yet to respond to Brunetti’s outburst.