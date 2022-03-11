Alec Baldwin Shoots Down All Claims of Responsibility in New ‘Rust’ Filing

Alec Baldwin refuses to take responsibility for the death of Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, his lawyers said in a new filing, arguing he was not responsible for verifying the gun’s safety and that his contract allowed him to avoid liability in the event things went wrong.

The claims, which came in a response to other lawsuits and were first reported by The New York Times, revealed new details in what Baldwin perceived happened the day of Hutchins’ death. It also recounts moments after the shooting, such as interactions between Baldwin and Hutchins’ husband Matthew Hutchins before the latter sued the actor in a wrongful-death lawsuit.

Baldwin claimed that Hutchins told him to follow the script directions on cocking the gun and worked with him on how to position it. That involved him pointing the gun at her, he claimed.

“In giving and following these instructions, Hutchins and Baldwin shared a core, vital belief: that the gun was ‘cold’ and contained no live rounds,” the filing said.

The filing also pointed to two other entities—the production company, Rust Movie Productions L.L.C., and Rust producer Ryan Smith—as respondents, arguing that Baldwin’s contract with the former prevented him from being liable for fatal injuries or legal fees. It also claimed someone else was “culpable” for loading the gun with a live round.

“This is a rare instance when the system broke down, and someone should be held legally culpable for the tragic consequences,” the filing, written by Baldwin lawyer Luke Nikas, read. “That person is not Alec Baldwin.”

Baldwin’s team also provided text messages between Baldwin and Matthew Hutchins, claiming the two fostered a good relationship in the aftermath of the shooting.

Matthew Hutchins filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Baldwin last month, claiming in a Today interview that Baldwin and the Rust production cut corners to cut costs in the run-up to his wife’s death. He also said he was angered by Baldwin’s lack of responsibility for Hutchins’ death, particularly triggered after Baldwin’s ABC interview with George Stephanopoulos.

“Before Hutchins’s appearance on the Today show, his interactions with Baldwin had only been polite, collaborative, and, at times, even warm,” Baldwin claimed, pointing to how the two went for lunch after the shooting and remained in touch despite potential legal repercussions.

Hutchins’ suit is one of many filed against Baldwin and the Rust production. Others who have filed suit included the film’s armorer and script supervisor.