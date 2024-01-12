Girlfriend Searched How to Hurt Kids Before Baby’s Poisoning Death: DA

A Pennsylvania woman researched how to kill children with household products before fatally poisoning her boyfriend’s 1-year-old daughter—who had previously been hospitalized for eating water beads, batteries, and a screw.

Alesia Owens, 20, is charged with criminal homicide in the June death of Iris Alfera in Lawrence County, the state attorney general announced. She was denied bail.

“The details of this case are heartbreaking. It is hard to fathom someone taking deliberate steps to harm a completely helpless child, then mislead investigators about what happened,” AG Michelle Henry said in a statement.

“The investigation shows that, for months, the defendant conducted meticulous research on how certain substances harm children. She then allegedly acted on her findings.”

Bailey Jacob returned to the home he shared with Owens on June 25 to find Iris unconscious. She was rushed to one hospital and then airlifted to another but died four days later.

Au autopsy determined Iris died of acetone poisoning and investigators discovered Owens had conducted internet searches including “beauty products that are poisonous to kids” and “medications leading to cause accidental poisoning deaths in children,” authorities said.

Owens is also charged with attempted homicide after investigators discovered the little girl had ingested other items researched online in the months before her death, including 20 water beads and button batteries.

Iris’ mother and her relatives have complained that Jacob was allowed to have visitation with her even after allegations of prior abuse, and they started a petition and a GoFundMe to campaign for criminal charges and changes to the law.

In a statement on Facebook after the arrest, the family wrote: “We understand the supporters of these monsters being in disbelief that their friend/family members are so insanely evil. They will be lashing out against each other and Iris’ loving family.

“Please keep in mind the [police] took 196 days to make this arrest so that every detail was thoroughly investigated and no errors were made. The facts are the facts and their reality is shocking. These evil monster did not just take Iris’ life, devastate her loving family but also ruined their families lives.”