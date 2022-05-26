Alex Crane’s Linen Shorts and Shirts Have Kept Me Cool Even as the Summer Heats Up

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

With summer weather upon us, that means the sweatiest season has finally begun. If you find me anywhere outside during the summer I can almost guarantee that you will see some noticeable sweating even if I’m wearing shorts and a t-shirt. I have tried dozens of different pairings with several materials, yet I always find myself sweating through my shirts even with the best antiperspirant deodorants on. This would at least be the case until I started wearing Alex Crane Bo Shorts and Sun Tees.

Alex Crane makes all of its apparel using natural, sustainably-grown French linen. As a result, all of the clothing made by Alex Crane is 100 percent renewable and far more environmentally friendly than many of its competitors. So, if you are looking to shop at more sustainable brands, Alex Crane is the perfect option. On a more personal and selfish note, the use of 100% natural linen has also made all of the apparel options insanely comfortable and breathable.

The Bo Shorts are some of the lightest and coolest shorts I have ever worn and the drawstring is the perfect addition for the relaxed vibe of the design. The shorts let the cool breeze pass through keeping my legs cool and comfortable even in warmer weather. On top of this, the shorts come in dozens of different colors and patterns, so you can choose a pair that fit your exact style. Or, if you’re like me, buy a bunch of different colors and simply replace all the shorts you currently own with Bo Shorts because they feel like even the hottest, stickiest street corner in Brooklyn is a breezy oceanside resort.

The breeziness doesn’t stop at the waist either with the Alex Crane Sun Tees also proving themselves to be more than worth it. The Sun Tees, also made of 100 percent linen, is the most breathable casual t-shirt I have ever worn. For the first time in my life, I wasn’t sweating at all when I was out in the sun. The Sun Tees have texture to them but still feel soft to the touch, meaning I can comfortably wear one all day long without it ever getting itchy or irritating.

Furthermore, the shirts are washed with a biodegradable enzyme, so it is immediately this soft and you won’t have to wash them several times to reach the desired texture. Much like the Bo Shorts, you can get the shirt in a number of different colors and designs so, if you want to completely switch out your wardrobe with these shirts (like I do), you could do it without repeating.

Aside from the feel, what makes the Bo Shorts and the Sun Tees so special is actually how good they look. Both items fit well on my body and are designed with clear attention to detail that makes me feel like I’m casually strolling about on a peaceful island eating a crisp apple no matter where I am. Especially as summer begins in earnest, help cool yourself off and look cool doing it with Alex Crane Bo Shorts and Sun Tees.

