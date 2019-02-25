Alex Jones Is Still Talking About a Sandy Hook Conspiracy Theory

Because we watch Trumpland TV so you don't have to, today we learned Alex Jones isn’t letting procedural defeats in the defamation suit brought by Sandy Hook families stop the InfoWars host from discussing what he continues to believe is a “conspiracy.”

If we were a lawyer, we’d probably tell Jones to can it, but here he was with lawyer Robert Barnes—who also represents the Covington Catholic students—confronting the “truth”: that the real Sandy Hook “conspiracy” is to eliminate the First Amendment.

What they want to do through discovery is they want to use the legal process to get information that they could not otherwise get, that is private information, that's protected by the constitutional right to privacy, first established in Griswold v. Connecticut in the 1950s* [...] They want to terrorize the public into thinking ‘Jeez, I better never vote for another Donald Trump again. I better never listen to another Alex Jones.’

You could say Sandy Hook was used against the Second Amendment. Okay, that failed. But now it's being used against the First!

Good luck with your deposition, Alex!

*Griswold v. Connecticut was a 1965 Supreme Court ruling that resulted from a 1961 arrest. Details, details.