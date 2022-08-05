Alex Jones Ordered to Pay $45.2 Million for Sandy Hook Lies

Jurors returned a verdict against Alex Jones late Friday that call on him to pay $45.2 million in punitive damages to the parents of a child killed in the Sandy Hook massacre.

The verdict comes a day after he was ordered to pay $4.1 million in compensatory damages on Thursday.

In his closing statement, a lawyer representing the parents of Jesse Lewis, a 6-year-old boy killed in the 2012 mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newton, Connecticut, had urged jurors not to go easy on the InfoWars host who repeatedly claimed the attack was a hoax.

“[Alex Jones] is worth almost $270 million that we know of. Please take an amount that punishes him, and an amount that ensures he never does this again,” he said.

“We ask that you send a very, very simple message, and that is, stop Alex Jones. Stop the monetization of misinformation and lies. Please,” pleaded the lawyer, Wesley Todd Ball.

The verdict capped off a trial that went disastrously for the conspiracy theorist, with his own lawyers accidentally sending a lawyer for the Sandy Hook victim’s family two years worth of Jones’ damning text messages.

He was subsequently grilled on the stand over his earlier testimony, in which Sandy Hook lawyers said it was clear he had perjured himself by claiming he had no messages related to the school shooting or his claims about it.

Jones also claimed on the stand earlier this week that any award “above $2 million” would “sink” him and InfoWars, despite a forensic economist testifying that InfoWars made $64 million last year, and that Jones and his company Free Speech Systems are worth $135 million to $270 million.