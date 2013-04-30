0
Alex Jones, 'Son Of A B*tch'
In this profanity-laced diatribe that has recently gone viral, a Cambridge, MA, resident lashes out against an Infowars reporter in town to cover the Boston Marathon bombing, verbally abusing him and his boss Jones, as well as denouncing their 'false flag conspiracy theories.'
