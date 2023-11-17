Alex Murdaugh Cops a Plea Deal for Financial Crimes

Alex Murdaugh, the disgraced former lawyer convicted of murdering his wife and son, has reached a plea deal on scores of financial charges just days before his first white-collar crimes trial was set to begin.

Murdaugh, who is serving two life sentences in state prison, was due to stand trial on Nov. 27 on allegations that he stole upwards of $4.3 million in insurance money intended for the family of his late housekeeper, Gloria Satterfield. The state trial was to be Murdaugh’s first trial on financial crimes, even though he had admitted in open court that he stole from the Satterfields, as well as his law firm and clients.

Prosecutor Creighton Waters said on Friday that the agreement will “bring some finality to this matter.” Murdaugh, who was originally charged with 101 financial offenses, pleaded guilty to at least two dozen. He now faces upwards of 27 years in state prison.

Waters asked for a later sentencing date, noting that the deal came together at the last minute on Friday and several of his victims were not able to rush to court. Murdaugh agreed to the plea deal on Friday, stating he has had a “long time” to think about it.

“I plead guilty, your honor,” he told Judge Clifton Newman.

Murdaugh has already pleaded guilty to separate federal charges that included the Satterfield scheme. He also faces separate state criminal charges in connection with a botched roadside shooting.

Before the deal was reached, Murdaugh’s defense attorneys and state prosecutors were set to have a status hearing on Friday on several requests, including a motion to move the case to another jurisdiction. Murdaugh’s defense team had argued in a prior motion that in order for their client to have a fair trial, the case should be moved out of the Lowcountry or delayed until March.

The hearing also comes a day after Newman, who presided over the murder trial, asked the Supreme Court to remove him from all future hearings related to the double homicide. Murdaugh’s legal team is pushing for a new trial on the murder charges, arguing that Colleton County Clerk of Court Rebecca Hill tampered with the jury that convicted him in March.

The state trial on financial crimes, however, was set to focus on Murdaugh’s actions years before the 2021 murder.

Prosecutors alleged that in 2018, after Satterfield died from a fall at Murdaugh’s home, Murdaugh urged her two sons to file a claim against him to collect his hefty homeowner’s insurance policy. Instead, prosecutors alleged, Murdaugh conspired with his long-time friend, Corey Fleming, to divert the insurance payout for his own financial gain. The Satterfield sons didn’t learn about the payout until after the 2021 double homicide, but Murdaugh has since agreed to pay the missing money and has apologized.

Fleming was sentenced to 46 months in prison after pleading guilty to federal charges for his role in the scheme. He was also sentenced to 10 years in state prison for the crime, which will begin after his federal sentence.