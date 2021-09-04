Powerful South Carolina Lawyer Shot on Backroad Two Months After Wife and Son Killed

A lawyer from a prominent legal family in Hampton, South Carolina was shot Saturday, mere months after his wife and son were shot and killed at their sprawling home.

Alex Murdaugh’s lawyer told local outlet The State that his client had been driving on a remote road to Charleston to when his car malfunctioned. He stopped and later was shot, though the circumstances of the attack and the extent of his injuries are not yet known. He was rushed to a nearby hospital following the shooting. Police have not named a suspect.

South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) confirmed to The Daily Beast they are investigating a shooting in Hampton County and were called in to assist the Hampton County Sheriff’s Office in its investigation around 1:30 p.m.

Murdaugh’s 52-year-old wife Maggie and 22-year-old Paul were found with fatal gunshot wounds at the family’s home in Colleton County on June 7, the mother apparently shot with a rifle and the son with a shotgun. No suspects have been named.

At the time of his death, Paul was charged in connection to the 2019 death of a teenager named Mallory Beach on a boat.