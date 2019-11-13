Impeachment Will Come Down to These Two

As open impeachment hearings begin Wednesday, don’t lose sight of Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, a patriot, and Rep. Jim Jordan, a Republican.

As Jordan is on the rise, newly elevated to the Intelligence Committee for his well-earned reputation as a partisan attack dog, Vindman, the Ukraine expert who actually sat in on the call in which Trump tried to bribe that country’s president into doing his dirty political work in exchange for the release of $400 million in military aid, is in trouble and likely to be relieved of his duties at the NSC as a thank-you for his service.

That’s what the fourth NSC director in three years, rookie Robert O’Brien, blurted out when Face the Nation host Margaret Brennan asked if the top expert on Ukraine would continue in his post. “My understanding is he—that Colonel Vindman—is detailed from the Department of Defense, so everyone who’s detailed at the NSC, people are going to start going back to their own departments and we’ll bring in new folks.”