Alexandra Daddario Nabs the Witchy Lead Role in AMC’s Gothic Anne Rice Series

Alexandra Daddario is set to lead a spooky new series at AMC. Based on Anne Rice’s The Lives of the Mayfair Witches trilogy of novels, Mayfair Witches tells the story of Rowan, a gifted neurosurgeon descended from a long line of powerful witches. But don’t expect any broomsticks or pointed black hats in this witchy adaptation. If it’s anything like the source material, Mayfair Witches will not be for the faint of heart, embracing, uh, dark topics such as necrophilia, incest, and demonism. Daddario will take on the part of Rowan.

The casting news comes after Daddario’s turn as a hopeful, WASP-y newlywed in HBO’s hit ensemble series The White Lotus. She has also appeared on shows like The Girlfriend Experience and True Detective, and is best known on the big screen for her roles in 2017’s Baywatch and the Percy Jackson YA fantasy series.

“Alexandra is a singular talent who has lit up the screen in everything she’s been in and we couldn’t be happier to have her on board leading the cast of a series that will be a centerpiece of an expanding Anne Rice universe on AMC+ and AMC,” Dan McDermott, president of entertainment and AMC Studios for AMC Networks, told Variety. “We found our Rowan and can’t wait for her to meet viewers later this year.”

Esta Spalding and Michelle Ashford (Masters of Sex) are the writers and executive producers of the gothic-inspired series, with Spalding also serving as showrunner. Mayfair Witches is the second Anne Rice project to be getting the TV treatment. A series version of the late, legendary fantasy writer’s Interview with the Vampire is currently in production starring Jacob Anderson and Aussie actor Sam Reid.

The eight-episode first season of Mayfair Witches will debut on AMC and AMC+ later this year.