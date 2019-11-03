The NYC Subway Crimes AOC Should Be Tweeting About

During my first summer in New York City, I was reading a magazine while waiting for the subway when I realized a man had been staring at me while masturbating. I froze. Once he realized I’d seen him, he slipped away. When I finally pulled it together and looked for a police officer, I didn’t see one. (This was before camera phones. Yep, I’m that old!) The pervert had ruined my day but I decided not to let him ruin my internship by making me late. I hopped on my train as soon as it arrived, and never told my parents, who already thought the city was a scary place and would have insisted I move home.

I’m glad I didn’t but I have thought of that experience many times, most recently after Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez tweeted her supported Saturday morning for the protesters from the night before who opposed to the idea of police enforcing the fare, even as some of them reportedly spit on officers and vandalized police cars.

While her tweet focused on fare evasion, where arrests have declined dramatically as most people now receive a ticket if caught, the protesters were there in broader opposition to an increased police presence on the trains. And they were there after two recent incidents, one in which officers aggressively pinned someone who hadn’t paid their fare (the police say they’d been told he had a gun, but he did not though he did have an outstanding warrant) and another in which an officer punched a teen following a fight between a group of teens that resulted in arrests.